Carbon Trading Down 1.7% This Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $111,739.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.28 or 0.00450052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00065069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00140710 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00064049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.62 or 0.00662788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00076259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,598,546 tokens. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio.

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars.

