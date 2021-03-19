Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Cut by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

