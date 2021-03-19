Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CZMWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CZMWY opened at $151.83 on Friday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $167.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.57.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

