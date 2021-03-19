Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlsberg A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

