CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Jim Barnes Sells 5,150 Shares

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Jim Barnes sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $79,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,808.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jim Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Jim Barnes sold 17,250 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $264,442.50.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $716.51 million, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRTS. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet cut CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,734,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,939,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after buying an additional 797,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 6,646.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 790,083 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth $8,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

