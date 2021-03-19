Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) SVP Sells $416,660.00 in Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,082,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lucy Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of Casa Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $944,151.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. 807,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,945. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $845.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Casa Systems by 185.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Casa Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

