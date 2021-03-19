Casa Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 8,893 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,341% compared to the average daily volume of 617 call options.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $944,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,223,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $806.50 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.21 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASA shares. Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

