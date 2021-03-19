Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO John W. Casella Sells 5,164 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO John W. Casella sold 5,164 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $333,026.36.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,506,000 after acquiring an additional 362,638 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,729,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,090,000 after acquiring an additional 306,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 586,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 730,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,285,000 after buying an additional 100,888 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

