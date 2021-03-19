Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.87 Million

Brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report $188.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.80 million and the lowest is $187.00 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $182.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $827.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $833.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $886.30 million, with estimates ranging from $859.50 million to $911.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.85. 8,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,535. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.86. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $65.47.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36. Insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 over the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

