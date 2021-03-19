Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.19.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.