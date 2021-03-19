Catex Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35,637.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and $35,637.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00051302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00014306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.95 or 0.00632881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069251 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024283 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00034584 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

