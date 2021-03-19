Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.05.

CE opened at $148.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a twelve month low of $56.46 and a twelve month high of $152.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.97.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Celanese’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,313,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Celanese by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 55,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

