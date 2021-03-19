Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded to Hold by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Ceragon Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $354.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 149.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 544.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,118,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 945,296 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 73.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

