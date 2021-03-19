CertiK (CTK) Trading 23.2% Higher This Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. CertiK has a total market cap of $96.74 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK token can now be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00004588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.97 or 0.00451438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00066077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00139799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00063456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.51 or 0.00676409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00076253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,534,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,787,411 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik.

CertiK Token Trading

