Change Path LLC Buys Shares of 1,014 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Change Path LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 41,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU opened at $204.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of -173.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.23. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.52 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.16.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,623,262 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

