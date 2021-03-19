Change Path LLC Invests $215,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,372 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 44,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

NYSE COP opened at $53.38 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.24, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

