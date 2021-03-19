Charles John Brady Acquires 1,000 Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Stock

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) insider Charles John Brady acquired 1,000 shares of 4imprint Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, with a total value of £24,860 ($32,479.75).

FOUR opened at GBX 2,310 ($30.18) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,497.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of £648.79 million and a P/E ratio of 23.31. 4imprint Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,252.55 ($16.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89).

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.