Charles R. Gordon Sells 50,000 Shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) Stock

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,672.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AEGN opened at $27.69 on Friday. Aegion Co. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $851.19 million, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aegion by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Aegion by 36.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Aegion by 15.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aegion by 1,411.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 341,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

AEGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

