Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Boosted by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,341,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,111,000 after purchasing an additional 409,339 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60,774 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRL traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $303.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.41.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,460,649.50. Insiders have sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

