Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $26.68 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95.

