Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $98,000 in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,793,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 44,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 42,304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

