Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $331,635.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,101.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $206,261.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,925.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,642 shares of company stock worth $1,180,543. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.50. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

