Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $108,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.79. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

