Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $115,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,791,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,820,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,729,000 after acquiring an additional 154,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 900,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $117.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.08 and a 200-day moving average of $103.76. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $119.84.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

