Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 114 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in American Tower by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 123,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,180 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 162,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 65,313 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 70,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.09.

AMT stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.85. 21,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,524. The stock has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.