Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Anthem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after buying an additional 103,406 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Anthem by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,708,000 after buying an additional 259,562 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,818,000 after buying an additional 64,685 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.29.

Anthem stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $350.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,779. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $353.33. The company has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

