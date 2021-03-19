Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $786,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.45.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,297. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

