Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP traded down $4.26 on Friday, reaching $211.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $109.61 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.88.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

