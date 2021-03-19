Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Autodesk stock traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.52. 8,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,340. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 137.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.98 and a 12-month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

