Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 233 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 11.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.8% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

Shares of SYK traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,197. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.41. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $250.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

