Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,093,000 after buying an additional 132,070 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,577,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,183,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,791,000 after acquiring an additional 62,090 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,026,000 after acquiring an additional 34,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.55. 1,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,802. The stock has a market cap of $195.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.