Chubb (NYSE:CB) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $210.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chubb traded as high as $179.01 and last traded at $173.52, with a volume of 91105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.45.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

