CIBC Boosts CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target to C$9.50

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

CWX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a na rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CanWel Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.79.

CWX opened at C$9.83 on Tuesday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$766.71 million and a P/E ratio of 12.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

