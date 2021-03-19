Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 21,369 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,369 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 12.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $39.24.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.