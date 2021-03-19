Cibc World Markets Corp Has $8.07 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,816 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.81.

SIVB stock opened at $550.48 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $577.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $508.43 and a 200-day moving average of $374.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Devon Daniels purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.