Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. CX Institutional grew its position in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $105.25 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

