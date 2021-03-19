Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 36,446 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of HRL opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,678 shares of company stock worth $5,967,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.