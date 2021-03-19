Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 358.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,373 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Kellogg by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on K shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Shares of K opened at $60.63 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.33.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

