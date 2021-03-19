CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) Short Interest Up 25.3% in February

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 11th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CIIC opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.22. CIIG Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CIIG Merger in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in CIIG Merger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in CIIG Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

About CIIG Merger

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

