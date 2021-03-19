Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.49) Per Share (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.49) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.48). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNK. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

CNK stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

