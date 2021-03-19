Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b- rating. The company traded as high as $94.50 and last traded at $94.50, with a volume of 1489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.98.

CTRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 56,067 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $916.26 million, a P/E ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.18.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

