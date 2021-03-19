Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $493.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $487.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $482.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $453.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.68. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $496.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 145,863 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after acquiring an additional 108,918 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $40,995,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

