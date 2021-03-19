Citigroup Inc. Buys 7,367 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 205.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durational Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,911,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,517 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $159.89 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.74 and a 1-year high of $167.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

