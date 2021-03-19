Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 107.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

UHT stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $963.14 million, a P/E ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.71. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $114.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

