Citigroup Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brady by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brady currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Russell Shaller sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $144,422.19. Insiders sold a total of 83,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,112 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BRC opened at $55.77 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $265.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

