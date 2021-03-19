Citigroup Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after buying an additional 719,903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,614,000. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after buying an additional 500,394 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,050,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COOP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $34.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

