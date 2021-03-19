Citigroup Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $130.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Micron Technology stock opened at $89.82 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,103,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,493 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,629,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 628,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,294,000 after acquiring an additional 273,265 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

