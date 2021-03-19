Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $88.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $91.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,057 shares of company stock worth $1,400,504. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,850,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 54,959 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,612 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

