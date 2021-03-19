Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 132,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 44,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the third quarter worth $251,000.

Shares of PHD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,319. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $142,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

