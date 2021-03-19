Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 929 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $9.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,046.10. 38,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,025. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,050.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1,767.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

